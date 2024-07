Hefty new tariffs should keep Chinese electric cars out of the U.S. for the foreseeable future. But nothing is currently stopping China's flourishing electric vehicle makers from targeting America's closest neighbors.

BYD, China's biggest EV company, is setting its sights on the Canadian car market, Automotive News first reported on Tuesday. If the move comes to pass, it could be yet another step forward in China's quest to dominate the global car market.