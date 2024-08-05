Bear Drags Massachusetts Crash Victim From Wreckage To Eat As A Snack

A man in Massachusetts died after he lost control of his car and crashed into a stand of trees in western Massachusetts over the weekend. To add insult to his fatal injuries, a bear came along and attempted to drag his body away, police report. Daniel Ducharme, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, likely died of his injuries when his 2016 Honda Civic left Route 91 and crashed into a thicket of trees. Investigators believe Ducharme was either fully or partially ejected from his vehicle in the crash. We don’t know exactly how his body ended up outside of his crashed Civic, because it seems like a goddamn bear came along and tried to drag him home as a snack.



