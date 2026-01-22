Bentley's New Urban Warrior Caught Winter Testing

Bentley wants to shake up the electric luxury crossover class with the introduction of its first-ever EV. The model has been caught undergoing testing in different environments on a few occasions, and is believed to be called either the Mayon or the Barnato. Why do we say that? Because the automaker has trademarked both monikers. However, we still do not know which of these has been chosen for the all-quiet luxury-oriented high-riding machine, which is mostly referred to as the Urban SUV. What we do know is that it will be assembled in Crewe (where else?), with the rumor mill stating that it should be presented at the end of this year. Deliveries might kick off in 2027.



