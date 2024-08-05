Biden Administration Cronies Target Tesla AGAIN! - DOJ Looking Into Wire Fraud On Autopilot Claims

Tesla is reportedly being probed by the Department of Justice over whether its self-driving claims could constitute “securities or wire fraud.”
 
Reuters is reporting based on three sources:

U.S. prosecutors are examining whether Tesla committed securities or wire fraud by misleading investors and consumers about its electric vehicles’ self-driving capabilities, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The government is reported specifically looking at statements by Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk.
 


