Bollinger Motors Has Run Out of Cash - Hasn't Paid Anyone In 6 Weeks

Bollinger Motors is in serious trouble. According to the Detroit Free Press, the Oak Park, Michigan-based commercial EV manufacturer has stopped paying its bills, with employees claiming they haven’t been paid in weeks. The company’s COO first sent an email to employees in late October, explaining that they were unable to make payroll; a follow-up message a week later (Nov. 6) indicated that the problem had still not been resolved—meaning employees have now gone unpaid for more than six weeks. We’re in the process of confirming exactly what is happening at Bollinger, but according to a tipster who contacted us directly, there’s more to this than a simple payroll issue. We’re being told that its local management has been removed and that the company has completely run out of cash:



