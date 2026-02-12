Brad Pitt's "F1 The Movie" Spawns Sequel, Actor Expected To Return To Role As Sonny Hayes

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie wasn't just a one-time strike. The film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, confirmed that a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster is officially in the works. The film, which grossed over $630 million worldwide, got four Oscar nominations this year. For the moment, casting details remain under wraps, but Brad Pitt is expected to reprise his role as veteran driver Sonny Hayes.
  
In Formula 1, the magic starts when the lights go out. In Hollywood, it starts when the spotlight is on. The world of Formula 1 will be in the spotlight once again as the production team has just confirmed that a sequel is in the works, putting an end to months of speculation.


