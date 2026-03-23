Breathalyzers Become the Latest Target Of Hackers

File this in the "the more tech, the bigger the headaches" folder, as Intoxalock, a company best known for its breathalyzers, has recently been hit by a cyberattack. Its devices are installed in cars sold in the United States, requiring drivers to conduct a breath check before they start their engines.

While the parent company hasn't shared more specifics about the cyberattack, the security issue forced the company to shut down some of its systems as part of what it described as a "precautionary measure."

The problem is that these systems prevented some breathalyzers from being calibrated. As per the company's policy, regular calibration is required for each installed device. Without the calibration, some breathalyzers might not work correctly and prevent the engine from starting.