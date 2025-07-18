British Automaker TVR Dies An Unceremonious Death

An update that won’t come as a surprise to many surrounding the resurrection of TVR suggests that the project, led by Les Edgar and launched to some fanfare at the Goodwood Revival in 2017, appears to have come to the end of the road. The latest additions to the tower of evidence that indicate as much include the resignation of car industry stalwart and TVR CEO Jim Berriman as a director of the business in May 2025 and the financial accounts for 2024 being overdue according to filings at Companies House. Oh, and the small issue of having no platform to build a car on or factory to build it in. The latest TVR rebirth story started back in 2013. Edgar along with his consortium first acquired the rights to TVR from then owner Nikolai Smolenski 12 years ago and laid down his plans quite early on. The new TVR would be constructed on Gordon Murray’s iStream platform and be powered by a Ford or GM-sourced V8, depending on your preference. Built and developed in the UK, the targets were modest (500 units of the First Edition Griffith priced at £90,000) but achievable. On paper at least.



