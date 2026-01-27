Bugatti Chiron With Almost 110,000 Miles On The Odometer Shows Up At Track Day Event

Finally, someone is using their Bugatti Chiron the way it was meant to be used. This is probably the highest-mileage Chiron in the world, and it's racked up nearly 110,000 miles. All while the people behind the wheel enjoyed its incredible performance and the 1,479-horsepower quad-turbo W16 engine. A few weeks ago, a set of images started to float around showing a Chiron with an odometer reading that seemed impossible. The French hypercar had 175,597 kilometers on its digital odometer, which equals no less than 109,235 miles. The photos came from supercar photographer Alex Penfold, and they were taken at an event at the Ascari circuit in Malaga, Spain. It was at a track day event last fall, where multiple other hypercars were present, along with a conspicuous Volkswagen Up! GTI.



