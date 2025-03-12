Buying A Bentley Can Be More Affordable Than You Think

One might think that they need to be rich to buy a Bentley Bentayga, but that is far from reality, assuming, of course, they don’t plan to pick it up new, but used, as such an example can cost a fraction of its original selling price. Don't believe us? Just check out this 2019 Bentley Bentayga that recently sold for a mere $60,000. Needless to say, depreciation has hit it like a train, as the luxury SUV in question, which shares its nuts and bolts with the VW Touareg, Lamborghini Urus, Audi Q7, Q8, and Porsche Cayenne, had a single owner in the papers prior to recently changing hands and 52,600 miles (~84,600 km) on the clock.



