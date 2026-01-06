CES 2026: YOU PREDICT! Will Apple Join the Foldable Revolution? Weigh In On The Potential Tri-Fold Future and Its In-Car Impact



Hey Spies, it's that time of year again—CES 2026 is buzzing with tech innovations that could reshape how we interact with our vehicles. Samsung just dropped a bombshell at the show: their new tri-fold Galaxy smartphone, unfolding into a tablet-sized screen that's pushing the boundaries of mobile design. With three panels that expand to nearly 10 inches, it's not just a phone; it's a portable command center. But as auto enthusiasts, we're all wondering: Will Apple follow suit with a foldable iPhone? And if they do, could it mirror Samsung's tri-fold approach? More importantly, how might a device that massive transform the in-car experience?



Rumors have been swirling for years about Apple's entry into the foldable market. Analysts predict a launch as early as 2027, with some insiders hinting at prototypes already in testing. Patents filed by Apple show interest in flexible displays and multi-hinge mechanisms, suggesting they're not sitting this out. But will it be a tri-fold like Samsung's CES reveal? Samsung's device, announced amid fanfare on the Las Vegas stage, features a seamless triple-fold that avoids creases and offers ultra-thin bezels for immersive viewing. If Apple goes tri-fold, we're talking about an iPhone that could stretch to iPad Mini proportions—perfect for multitasking, but a game-changer for drivers and passengers alike.



Spies, let's hear from you: Do you buy into these predictions? Is Apple finally ready to bend (pun intended) and release a foldable iPhone, or will they stick to their rigid premium slab formula? If it happens, will they one-up Samsung with a tri-fold design, perhaps integrating advanced haptics or AR features tailored for iOS?



Now, onto the juicy part for us gearheads: How would a tri-fold iPhone alter life behind the wheel? Imagine mounting that fully opened beast over your vehicle's center navigation screen. Current foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold are already being jury-rigged in cars for dual-screen setups—navigation on one half, music controls on the other. A tri-fold could take it further: Unfold it to cover the infotainment display entirely, turning your dash into a high-res ecosystem. Picture seamless CarPlay integration where the phone's expanded screen overlays the built-in nav, offering split views for traffic cams, EV charging maps, and video calls (for passengers, of course).



But would people actually do this? We've seen creative mounts for tablets in cars—magnetic docks, vent clips, or even custom 3D-printed holders. A tri-fold iPhone could obsolete clunky aftermarket screens, providing a portable upgrade that's always with you. In luxury rides like Teslas or Mercedes with massive built-in displays, it might serve as a redundant powerhouse for off-road apps or diagnostic tools. For road trippers, it could mean unfolding for co-pilot entertainment without draining the car's battery.



On the flip side, safety concerns loom: A large unfolded phone could distract drivers if not mounted securely. And compatibility—would automakers adapt with wireless charging pads big enough for an open tri-fold? Or could it spark a new wave of in-car accessories, like foldable-specific dashboards?



Spies, sound off in the comments! Do you think Apple's foldable is imminent, and will it go tri-fold a la Samsung's CES stunner? How do you envision it revolutionizing your drive—full-open mounts dominating the center stack, or something even wilder? Let's spy on the future together.











8. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Tri-Foldpic.twitter.com/KGs2q2q61R — Min Choi (@minchoi) January 6, 2026



