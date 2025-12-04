CHARTING THE DEVASTATION: US EV Sales Q1 2025: Tesla Dominates, Legacy Automakers EVs SWIRLING THE DRAIN

In Q1 2025, US electric vehicle (EV) sales reached nearly 300,000 units, up 11.4% year-over-year, per Cox Automotive. Tesla’s Model Y led with approximately 80,000 units sold, followed by the Model 3 at around 55,000. Despite a 13% sales dip to 336,681 vehicles, Tesla held a 44% market share. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E ranked third with 11,607 units, up 21%, while Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 sold 10,200 units, up 26%. General Motors saw a 94% EV sales surge to 31,887, driven by the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV. However, legacy automakers like Nissan, Stellantis, and Volvo lagged, with flat or declining sales. Rivian’s deliveries fell 36% to 8,640 units. Honda’s Prologue showed promise, but overall, non-Tesla EVs struggled against Tesla’s pricing power and brand loyalty. EV market share hit 7.5%, inching toward a projected 10% for 2025, fueled by incentives and new models. Yet, legacy automakers face inventory issues and uneven demand. With legacy auto EVs so weak, why are they even bothering anymore with electrification?













