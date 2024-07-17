Cadillac Reveals Refreshed 2025 Escalade - Who Is Their Target Audience These Days?

Cadillac today revealed the 2025 Escalade, bringing a thoughtfully refreshed interior and exterior to the iconic and best-selling luxury full-size SUV.



“The Escalade has always been about bold American craftsmanship, technology and performance, and has continuously raised the standard of full-size SUV luxury since it was introduced 25 years ago,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “The Escalade franchise has defined Cadillac for five generations. As the best-selling luxury full-size SUV in North America since 2014, and with more than 1 million units sold globally, the expansion of the portfolio to include a refreshed Escalade and the all-new all-electric ESCALADE IQ later this year positions the brand well to offer an Escalade that meets the needs of all customers.” The Escalade has channeled Cadillac’s signature design, technology and performance since the beginning, and has earned its place in American pop culture. The new 2025 Escalade elevates what owners love most about the iconic luxury SUV. Design The expectations and desires of Escalade customers are well understood by the Cadillac design team. The 2025 Escalade takes design cues from the best of what Cadillac has to offer and brings them to life in the refreshed 2025 Escalade. On the exterior, the 2025 Escalade features thoughtful updates that continue the successful design language launched with the 2021 model year, including a new, bolder front-end design.



The 2025 Escalade incorporates advanced lighting technology inherited from ESCALADE IQ. Functional lighting elements move from a horizontal to vertical arrangement, reinforcing the strong Cadillac identity — both during the day and at night. A bolder front-end includes details inspired by the CELESTIQ and LYRIQ design language, including a standard illuminated front crest and, on the V-Series and Premium Luxury Platinum trims, an illuminated grille surround. Rear lighting has been refined while remaining unmistakably Escalade. New for the 2025 Escalade are available 24-inch wheels, the largest ever offered on an Escalade, and three new exterior colors: Aegean Stone, a bold, deep green gray with a confident solid appearance; Deep Sea Metallic, a rich metallic blue with a hint of gold in the highlight; and Latte Metallic, a modern light bronze with elegant metallic effect. Power open-and-close doors are also available. Inside, much of ESCALADE IQ’s interior design comes to life, balancing technology and luxury for an immersive experience for drivers and passengers. The interior features an available Executive Second Row package that blends beauty with task-oriented functionality featuring stowable tray tables, 12.6-inch-diagonal personal screens, a rear command center, dual wireless phone charging pads, massaging seats and headrest speakers.









Two new interior palette options are available for the 2025 Escalade. Renaissance Red features a leather interior, adorned with a faceted quilt and perforated seats, and a dark open pore wood veneer with a high contrast pore filler to complete the look. Jet Black and Sheer Gray features a contrasting leather and heathered grey fabric, faceted quilted and perforated seats, and high gloss wood veneer utilizing a linear marquetry technique to create a layering effect of tones and textures. Customers can personalize their interior lighting, choosing from 126 color ambient lighting options in two zones. Additionally, the 2025 Escalade-V receives a new authentic carbon-fiber performance-focused interior, surrounded by a deep Jet Black leather interior and uniquely quilted and perforated seats exclusive to V-Series. “Escalade is about being bold, arriving with style, and making a statement. The 2025 Escalade continues the design story introduced in the 2021 Escalade, but with thoughtful and dramatic updates that showcase the best of what Cadillac has to offer,” said Vicente Beire, lead designer, 2025 Cadillac Escalade. Technology Escalade has always featured the best of what Cadillac has to offer from a technology and innovation perspective. The 2025 Escalade is no different, brimming with technology to enhance the in-cabin experience. The 2025 Escalade features: Curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal display for an immersive and personalized infotainment experience with voice control, navigation, an app store, and more. Apple CarPlay1 and Android Auto2 are also available







Seating available for up to eight total passengers, with a power folding third row which folds flat for more storage

AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system standard, with available AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker system, which increases to 40 speakers with available Executive Second Row package

Standard Super Cruise3 driver assistance technology on all trims (3 years OnStar Super Cruise plan4) Available 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability5 connected by OnStar, along with a comprehensive suite of OnStar safety and connected services6 that enhances each journey and delivers extra peace of mind

Ample passenger entertainment options, including HD streaming and browser compatibility, so customers can log into any streaming app and watch

Available Night Vision7 (standard on V-Series & Platinum trims)

Full-color Head-Up Display (standard for Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum and V-Series trims)

Available power open-and-close exterior door entry system (standard on Platinum and V-Series trims). All four doors power open and close at the touch of a button on the door handle or from the command center, and if activated, the driver’s door will automatically open as the driver approaches with the key fob

“Escalade has always been a leader in innovation and technology, starting with the 1999 Escalade offering the safety and convenience of OnStar hardware as standard equipment. The 2025 Escalade features the best technology of what Cadillac has to offer,” said Martin Hayes, Escalade chief engineer.6 Performance The 2025 Escalade features proven driving dynamics, paired with the passenger and cargo capacities customers expect. Confident performance with advanced chassis technologies and a spacious interior combine to offer an elevated driving experience, continuing the success of the performance and driving dynamics introduced with the 2021 Escalade.

The 2025 Escalade features: Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (standard for Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum and V-Series trims) and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension isolate passengers from undesirable road surfaces while providing precise steering and feel

Isolated Precision, Cadillac’s ride and handling philosophy – quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road

Independent front and rear suspension standard

Available V-Series variant, with 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine with 682 horsepower

A suite of standard active safety and driver assistance features7

“The 2025 Escalade continues many elements our customers expect, including both ride and seating comfort, passenger seating capacity, and cargo space and flexibility, as well as Cadillac’s ride and handling philosophy,” said Hayes. On sale later this year The 2025 Escalade starts production in late 2024 in North America, with availability in other regions to follow. It is manufactured at GM’s Arlington Assembly plant in Texas8. Arlington Assembly, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, is the exclusive assembly site for the gas-powered Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade-V. The 2025 Escalade will be offered in six distinct trims – Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum and V-Series. Additional details and pricing will be announced in the future.

2025 Escalade/Escalade ESV Specs (North America) EPA-ESTIMATED MPG ESCALADE ESCALADE ESV 6.2L Not yet available Not yet available FUEL CAPACITY (APPROX.) ESCALADE ESCALADE ESV 24 gal. (91 L) 28.3 gal. (107.1 L) ENGINE 6.2L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 4.06 x 3.62 / 103.25 x 92 Block & Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Overhead valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct high-pressure fuel injection with Dynamic Fuel Management Horsepower (hp / kW @ rpm): 420 / 313 @ 5600 Torque (lb-ft / Nm @ rpm): 460 / 623 @ 4100 TRANSMISSION & AXLE Type: Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic Final Drive Ratio: 3.23 (6.2L) CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Front Suspension: Independent coil-over-shocks and stabilizer bar; available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control Rear Suspension: Independent multilink with coil-over shocks and stabilizer bar; available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control Steering Type: Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with ABS; vented front and rear DuralifeTM rotors Wheel Size: 22-in aluminum (24-in available) Tire Size: P275/50R22SL all-season (24-in tires available) EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS ESCALADE ESCALADE ESV Wheelbase (in / mm): 120.9 / 3071 134.1 / 3407 Overall Length (in / mm): 211.9 / 5383 227 / 5765 Overall Width with mirrors folded (in / mm): 85 / 2158 85 / 2158 Overall Height (in / mm): 76.3 / 1938 76.3 / 1938 Track (in / mm): 68.4 /1737 (front)

68.1 / 1730 (rear) 68.4 / 1737 (front)

68.1 / 1730 (rear) INTERIOR DIMENSIONS ESCALADE ESCALADE ESV Headroom (in / mm): 42.3 / 1074 (first row)

38.9 / 988 (second row)

38.2 / 970 (third row) 42.3 / 1074 (first row)

38.9 / 988 (second row)

38.2 / 970 (third row) Legroom (in / mm): 44.5 / 1131 (first row)

41.7 / 1060 (second row)

34.9 / 886 (third row) 44.5 / 1131 (first row)

41.7 / 1060 (second row)

36.6 / 930 (third row) Shoulder Room (in / mm): 65.5 / 1664 (first row)

64.2 / 1630 (second row)

62.7 / 1592 (third row) 65.5 / 1664 (first row)

64.2 / 1630 (second row)

62.8 / 1592 (third row) Hip Room (in / mm): 61.7 / 1567 (first row)

61 / 1549 (second row)

49.4 / 1255 (third row) 61.7 / 1567 (first row)

61 / 1549 (second row)

49.4 / 1256 (third row) EPA Passenger Volume(cu ft / L): 185.9 / 4722 188 / 4789 CAPACITIES AND TRAILERING ESCALADE ESCALADE ESV Curb Weight (lb / kg): 5807 / 2634 (6.2L 2WD)

5014 / 2728 (6.2L 4WD) 5984 / 2714 (6.2L 2WD)

6188 / 2807 (6.2L 4WD) Base Payload (lb / kg)1: 1570 / 712 (6.2L 2WD)

1580 / 717 (6.2L 4WD) 1600 / 726 (6.2L 2WD)

1500 / 680 (6.2L 4WD) Cargo Volume (cu ft / L)2: 121 / 3426 (behind first row)

72.9 / 2064 (behind second row)

25.5 / 722 (behind third row) 142.8 / 4044 (behind first row)

94.1 / 2665 (behind second row)

41.5 / 1175 (behind third row) Max trailering capacity (lb / kg)3: 8100 / 3674 – 6.2L 2WD 8000 / 3629 – 6.2L 2WD 1Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

2For comparison purposes only. See the owner's manual and the label on the vehicle door jamb for the carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.

3Before you buy a vehicle or used it for trailering, carefully review the trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The weight of the passengers, cargo and options my reduced the amount you can tow. 2025 Escalade-V/Escalade-V ESV Specs (North America) EPA-ESTIMATED MPG Not yet available.



FUEL CAPACITY (APPROX.) ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV 24 gal. / 91 liters 28.3 gal. / 107.1 liters ENGINES Type: 6.2L V-8 Supercharged DI VVT Displacement (cu. in. / cc): 376 / 6162 Bore & Stroke (in. / mm): 4.06 x 3.62 / 103.25 x 92 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: A356T6 aluminum Valvetrain: Overhead-valve with two valves per cylinder and continuously variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct injection with electronic throttle control Forced Induction: 2.3L positive-displacement supercharger (with four-lobe, 160-degree rotors); water-to-air charge-cooling system Max Boost (psi / bar): 9 / 0.6 Compression Ratio: 10:1 Horsepower (hp / kW @ rpm): 682 / 508 @ 6500 Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm): 653 / 885 @ 3600 Recommended Fuel: Premium Max Engine Speed (rpm): 6600 TRANSMISSION & AXLE Type: Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic Final Drive Ratio: 3.23 CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Front Suspension: Independent coil-over-shocks and stabilizer bar; available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control Rear Suspension: Independent multilink with coil-over shocks and stabilizer bar; available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control Steering Type: Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion Turing Diameter (ft. / m): 39.7 / 12.1 – Escalade-V

43.4 / 13.2 – Escalade-V ESV Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with ABS; vented front and rear DuralifeTM rotors Wheel Size: 24-in wheels Tire Size: P285/40R24AL all-season EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV Wheelbase (in. / mm): 120.9 / 3071 134.1 / 3407 Overall Length (in. / mm): 213 / 5410 228 / 5792 Overall Width with mirrors folded (in. / mm): 85 / 2158 85 / 2158 Overall Height (in. / mm): 76.3 / 1938 76.1 / 1933 Track (in. / mm): 68.4 /1737 (front)

68.1 / 1730 (rear) 68.4 / 1737 (front)

68.1 / 1730 (rear) INTERIOR DIMENSIONS ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV Headroom (in. / mm): 40.4 / 1025 (first row)

37.5 / 952 (second row)

38.2 / 970 (third row) 40.4 / 1025 (first row)

37.5 / 952 (second row)

38.2 / 970 (third row) Legroom (in. / mm): 44.5 / 1131 (first row)

41.7 / 1060 (second row)

34.9 / 886 (third row) 44.5 / 1131 (first row)

41.7 / 1060 (second row)

36.6 / 930 (third row) Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 65.5 / 1664 (first row)

64.2 / 1630 (second row)

62.7 / 1592 (third row) 65.4 / 1662 (first row)

64.2 / 1630 (second row)

62.8 / 1595 (third row) Hip Room (in. / mm): 61.7 / 1567 (first row)

61 / 1549 (second row)

49.4 / 1255 (third row) 61.7 / 1567 (first row)

61 / 1549 (second row)

49.5 / 1256 (third row) EPA Passenger Volume

(cu. ft. / L): 180 / 4564 182.3 / 4631 CAPACITIES AND TRAILERING ESCALADE-V ESCALADE-V ESV Curb Weight (lb. / kg): 6361 / 2885 6519 / 2957 Base Payload (lb. / kg)1: 1300 / 589 1140 / 517 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L)2: 121 / 3426 (behind first row)

72.9 / 2064 (behind second row)

25.5 / 722 (behind third row) 142.8 / 4044 (behind first row)

94.1 / 2665 (behind second row)

41.5 / 1175 (behind third row) Max trailering capacity (lb / kg)3: 7200 / 3266 7100 / 3221







