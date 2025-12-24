California Begins Automatic Drivers License Suspensions For Super Speeders

We have written about Florida’s crackdown on “super speeders,” including potential jail time for its fastest drivers. Now California is following suit. The California Highway Patrol has teamed up with the DMV to review all tickets issued for speeds over 100 mph. Each case may result in license suspension. That is not the only change. From 6 p.m. Dec. 24 through midnight Dec. 28, police will increase traffic patrols statewide. California is responding to a recent rise in traffic fatalities. The California Highway Patrol and the DMV are collaborating on the Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets initiative. Under the program, any driver caught exceeding 100 mph will have the case automatically forwarded to the DMV. The agency will then review it for possible license suspension.



