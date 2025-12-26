Can Buying Your Car Through Costco Cut Through Unwanted Dealer Markups And Add Ons?

A man bought a Toyota RAV4 through the Costco Auto Program after seeing it in a small pamphlet. The process, according to Vince Rives (@vincerives) was “easier” and cheaper than going through a dealership.

Rives posted about the purchase on TikTok on Dec. 22, and since then, his clip has generated over 1.7 million views. In it, he described the entire process and how he’ll “never” buy a car without Costco after getting his car.

The reason he’ll keep using the Costco Auto Program is that he was able to buy his Toyota RAV4 for $10,000 less than it normally lists for.