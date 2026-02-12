Cheap Chinese Cars Expected To Devastate The UK Market

Agent009 submitted on 2/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:22:01 AM

Views : 460 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

t’s been another landmark week for the Chinese car brands in the UK market, as their relentless march continues.
 
First, sales numbers. In the January new-car sales figures, brands that weren’t even selling cars here little more than two years ago – BYD, Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo and Leapmotor – now account for around 10 per cent of new-car registrations. Bundle closely related siblings Chery, Jaecoo and Omoda together, and only Kia and Volkswagen outsold them – which defies conventional wisdom. 
 
Yes, the cars look smart in a nondescript sort of way and are well specced, but the success is surely being led by price. Entering the UK market when money is tight has helped establish a foothold that looks pretty permanent now. We used to be such a brand-conscious and brand-loyal nation of car drivers, so it’s incredible to see how quickly that has changed.


Read Article


Cheap Chinese Cars Expected To Devastate The UK Market

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)