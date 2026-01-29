Chevrolet Brings Back Build Your Own Engine Experience For New Corvette Owners

Chevrolet announced the return of the Build Your Own Engine experience over the weekend, when it auctioned off the first-ever Corvette ZR1X at the first Barrett-Jackson event of the year. It is the first time the program is available for the C8 generation. While it sounds exciting, what is it exactly? This is not the first time General Motors has opened the factory gates to customers. The first time it happened was in 2011, when the program was offered to customers ordering a 2012 model year Corvette. It allowed buyers to get involved in the assembly of their own engines at GM's Performance Build Center in Wixom, Michigan, for a fee of $5,800.



