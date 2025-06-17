Chevrolet Reveals 1,250 HP 2026 Corvette ZR1X AWD Hypercar

Chevrolet has a new beast in its Corvette stable, and it's the meanest it has ever produced. The Corvette ZR1X packs the 1,064-horsepower LT7 twin-turbo V8 engine of the Corvette ZR1 and adds 186 horsepower from a front-axle e-motor borrowed from the Corvette E-ray. This results in a total of 1,250 horsepower, enough to propel the ZR1X from zero to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds.
 
Americans have always wanted a sports car worthy of a Ferrari competitor, and they are now closer than ever. Sure, it's only a Chevrolet, but its 1,250-hp powertrain could scare even the prancing horse. The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X builds on the LT7 engine of the rear-wheel-drive ZR1 and adds the front axle e-motor of the Corvette E-Ray for improved traction and raw power.


