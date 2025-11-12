Chevrolet Rolls the Dice And Comes Up With...You Guessed It, Another New SUV

Chevrolet is great at recycling nameplates for different car markets. It's selling a small sedan in China called the Monza, and that sedan replaced one called Cavalier, and both of those names have been long-dead in the U.S. That Monza gets to double-dip on dead names, since it's called the Cruze in the Middle East. SUVs get a similar treatment, with the Tracker name continuing on models in multiple markets including Brazil. Now, another name will be revived, one that's a bit more fresh: Sonic. The last time we saw the Sonic nameplate was in 2020 when its one and only generation was winding down. Back then, it was available either as a subcompact hatchback or sedan sliding between the Cruze and Spark, both of which have also been discontinued. More than half a decade later, the name is returning in Brazil, and it will instead appear on a small SUV. Chevy hasn't given much detail beyond saying that it will be a "coupe SUV." Based on the teaser images, though, it may be stretching the "coupe" designation more than most.



