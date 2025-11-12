Chevrolet Shuts Down Corvette Factory For 4 Weeks Due To Slow Sales

The factory that builds the Chevrolet Corvette is shutting down for four weeks. Despite the fact that the traditional winter holiday usually extends over two weeks, the General Motors executives decided to give workers a month's worth of rest. The engine production will also be affected by the decision.

The holiday at the Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky starts on Monday, December 15. The factory will resume operations on Monday, January 12. The break prevents dealers from piling up cars in their yards and helps adjust the inventory.