China Lifts Ban On Semiconductor Exports Avoiding Production Shutdowns

Car manufacturers can breathe a sigh of relief as China has lifted export restrictions on computer chips, as well as the materials used to make them. The move alleviates concerns that limits on supply could result in a disaster for the automotive industry.

On Sunday the Chinese government confirmed that it will allow exports from Dutch-Chinese firm, Nexperia, whose semiconductor computer chips are integral to car production. The firm’s products make their way into models from the likes of Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and BMW to mention a few and are used to power things from the car’s ECU to safety systems and infotainment touchscreens.