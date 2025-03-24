Chinese Automaker Xiaomi Is Stealing BMW And Rolls Royce Engineers

Xiaomi is determined to become a major global player in the EV industry and to make this happen, it’s recruiting experienced talent from other brands, including at least five senior executives from BMW. They will work at the brand’s research and development center in Europe, although an exact location for this site has yet to be announced. A search through LinkedIn reveals that Xiaomi hired Rudolf Dittrich from BMW last year to serve as the head of its European R&D center. Dittrich has worked at the German premium automaker for 15 years and also has experience at the Williams and Sauber Formula 1 teams. Additionally, Dusan Sarac has joined Xiaomi’s European operations after several years at BMW and Rolls-Royce.



Read Article