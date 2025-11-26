Chinese Automakers Begin Invading South American Market

Stellantis-backed Leapmotor has officially entered the South American market, launching operations in Brazil and Chile this month. The company also showcased its latest models at the São Paulo Auto Show.
 
Leapmotor announced its intention to offer a full range of electrical products, including BEVs and EREVs, across South America, starting with Brazil. This expansion will leverage Stellantis’s established dealership network and after-sales service system, aiming to provide South American customers with innovative technology and deeply integrated localised electric mobility solutions.


