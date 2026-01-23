Chinese Automakers Begin Selling EVs As An Experience Not A Car

There are a lot of car brands in China—too many of them. Despite the scale of China’s car market and its level of innovation, a reset is bound to happen soon. Many of these car companies are either going to naturally fail, or combine, or probably be sunsetted at the behest of the state, but at least right now, it’s not entirely clear which ones will be the ones to go. But as the number of auto brands inevitably declines, what determines exactly what consumers will get to choose at the end of the day? I brought this up with representatives from Nio, the tech-savvy Chinese carmaker famous for its battery-swapping technology, at CES 2026.



