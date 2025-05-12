Chinese Buyers Begin Staging Protests Over Ford Quality Issues

Ford‘s struggles in China have intensified as hundreds of existing Mondeo sedan owners have launched a collective complaint against the automaker, coinciding with the launch of the new 2026 Mondeo model today.

The protest centres around significant infotainment system failures in 2022-2025 Mondeo models, with owners describing their systems as “functioning like a brick” – frequently freezing, crashing, and potentially compromising driving safety. One owner reported a system blackout while driving on the highway, raising serious safety concerns.