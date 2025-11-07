Chinese Cars Begin Dominating The Safety Charts

Chinese cars used to be known for being ripoffs of Western cars. Many of them were janky, with designs that looked like they were phoned in, and powertrains that had a habit of not working. Safety was not on the priorities list, either, but that has changed dramatically in the last few years.
 
We’ve been saying for a while here on InsideEVs that the Chinese car industry is way ahead of the United States. And now, looking at the latest crash test results from Europe, it’s clearer than ever that Chinese companies are here to disrupt the old way of doing business.


