Chinese Cars Now Dominate Euro NCAP Safety Ratings

Chinese cars were once notorious for their terrible safety ratings. But things have changed.

Taking a quick glance over the Euro NCAP rankings will bring you to a potentially startling conclusion: most of the safest cars available today in Europe come from Chinese manufacturers. The organization recently posted the results from a fresh batch of testing, which included 23 new cars, and the safest was a compact electric hatchback from China.

The Leapmotor B10, the latest EV from the Stellantis-backed Chinese automaker that also makes the tiny T03, scored a very impressive 93% for both adult and child protection and 85% in the safety assist category, being awarded the full five-star rating.