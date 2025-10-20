Choose a MB, Audi, BMW From 2000-2015. And It CAN’T Be An AMG, M, or RS. WHICH YEAR And MODEL Are You Picking?

From 2000 to 2015, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW crafted mainstream volume models that defined German luxury, blending sophistication, technology, and drivability. Forget exotics like the Mercedes SLR or BMW Z8, and high-performance AMG, M, or RS models are off the table too. We’re focusing on accessible, everyday cars—sedans, wagons, or coupes—that deliver the brand’s essence without breaking the bank. Each offers a unique blend of comfort, tech, or dynamics, but which one suits you? Let’s break down standout models, their strengths, and quirks, leaving the final choice to you.



Mercedes-Benz brought plush refinement. The W211 E-Class (2002-2009) is a stellar choice, with the 2006-2009 E350 packing a 3.5-liter V6 (268 horsepower) and a seven-speed automatic for silky highway rides. Its cabin oozes class, with optional air suspension and early adaptive safety tech. Rust on early models and electrical issues can sting, though. For a larger option, the W221 S-Class (2005-2013) delivers executive vibes. A 2007 S550, with its 5.5-liter V8 (382 horsepower), feels like a private jet, but airmatic suspension repairs can be pricey. Mercedes excels for comfort-focused buyers, though fuel economy hovers around 18-22 mpg.



Audi countered with tech and all-weather capability. The B6/B7 A4 (2002-2008) is a compact favorite, its 2.0T four-cylinder (200 horsepower) offering pep and available quattro grip. The interior feels premium, but early models need timing belt checks, and CVT-equipped versions can be troublesome. For more space, the C6 A6 (2004-2011) shines, especially the 2009-2011 3.0T V6 (300 horsepower). Its avant wagon adds utility, and quattro tames slick roads. Audis balance style and practicality but face interior wear and less common parts. They’re ideal for those valuing versatility over flash.



BMW leaned into driver engagement. The E60 5 Series (2003-2010) is a standout, with the 2004-2007 530i delivering 255 horsepower from a buttery inline-six. Its sharp steering and optional tech like active cruise control impress, though cooling system issues and iDrive bugs lurk. The E90 3 Series (2005-2013) is more affordable, with the 328i (230 horsepower) offering rear-wheel-drive fun in sedan or coupe form. Maintenance (VANOS, gaskets) isn’t cheap, but the drive is pure joy.



Each brand delivers: Mercedes for luxury, Audi for all-season tech, BMW for driving thrills. Used prices range from $6,000-$18,000—get a pre-purchase inspection.



Make your choice, everyone knows the rules!



I'll start with TWO that I actually owned.



1. BMW 335d M-Sport

2. BMW 335is convertible.



What are yours?







