Citroen’s Bigger, Bolder, Less Techy Approach: Out-Cooling Rivian R3X?

Citroen's value-focused Smart Car platform, initially launched with the C3 and ë-C3, is now expanding to support larger models. CEO Thierry Koskas has articulated a vision where even bigger cars can maintain simplicity and affordability, asserting that they "don’t need to be full of technology." This strategy echoes the success of brands like Dacia, which offer straightforward, cost-effective vehicles without the frills of high-tech features. The Smart Car platform embodies a cost-first approach where every element is designed within a tight budget, ensuring vehicles remain both economical and practical without sacrificing essentials like comfort and space.



Koskas envisions no limits to scaling this platform up for C-segment vehicles, potentially including future iterations like the C4. This move targets consumers seeking larger, yet affordable vehicles, arguing that size should not dictate an increase in tech complexity or price. By focusing on what truly matters, Citroen aims to democratize access to spacious cars for a broader demographic, challenging the industry's trend towards tech-heavy models.



Do you prefer this design philosophy over the more tech-centric approach of the Rivian R3X?











Citroen's value-focused Smart Car platform is set to underpin larger models as the company's boss says bigger cars “don’t need to be full of technology” pic.twitter.com/FP1ZLP71cH — Autocar (@autocar) December 20, 2024



