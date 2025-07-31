Class Action Lawsuit Claims Honda Knew Turbo Motors Were Failing And Did Nothing

A recently filed lawsuit in the United States alleges a critical flaw in Honda and Acura’s turbocharged engines, raising concerns for owners of several popular models. According to the filing, certain 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo engines may be prone to overheating and head gasket failure. As with many class actions, the complaint claims Honda has been aware of the problem but failed to inform consumers. The suit was recently filed in California and names six plaintiffs. It asserts that Honda has failed to properly develop turbocharged engines that can withstand high compression and heat, alleging that the head gasket is “susceptible to cracking.” If this happens, engine coolant can enter the cylinder head, degrading it and allowing coolant to leak into the cylinders.



