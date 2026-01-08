Congress Targets Tesla Door Handles In New Legislation

A new bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives today that specifically targets the design of electric vehicle door handles, with the sponsor explicitly calling out Tesla and Elon Musk.

The bill, dubbed the “Securing Accessible Functional Emergency (SAFE) Exit Act,” aims to force automakers to install easy-to-find manual releases in case of power failure.



We have seen a trend in the auto industry, mostly led by Tesla, to move toward electronic door latches. Instead of a mechanical linkage that physically unlatches the door when you pull a handle, a button or sensor sends a signal to an actuator that pops the door open.