Consumers Flock To Loyalty Programs For Cheap Gas - Where Do You Top Off The Tank?

Many gas stations have loyalty programs that offer discounts to repeat customers. But if you need a cheap tank of gas today, one loyalty program stands above the rest. When you sign up for Circle K’s program, you get 25 cents off per gallon for your first five fill-ups. That beats even Walmart’s deep gas discounts.

After your first five tanks at Circle K, the program still offers value. Members receive three cents off per gallon indefinitely just for staying enrolled. But Circle K isn’t the only option with aggressive gas price discounts.