Corvette Driver Ejected In Street Racing Crash With Mustang - Both Participants Arrested

Street racing is never a great idea, but some folks leave the race without any consequences. That’s not the case for two drivers in California recently. A Corvette driver and a Mustang driver left the scene far differently from how they approached it. One ended up in handcuffs later, the other went away in an ambulance. According to the California Highway Patrol’s Modesto office, the two cars were racing northbound on SR-99 just north of Standiford Avenue when tragedy struck. The Corvette driver ran out of skill and crashed, rolling several times before coming to rest on Sisk Road. The crash was so violent that the driver was ejected from the car.



