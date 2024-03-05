Costco Begins Selling EVs And Hybrids At A Discount

Costco is the place where you want to get a good deal on buying items in bulk, and its auto arm occasionally offers discounts on certain car models, usually not more than one at a time. But now it’s offering incentives for several EVs from different automakers under the “Spring savings on hybrids and EVs for Costco members” moniker, and you can save up to $2,000 on one of the models. These deals will run from May 1 until July 31 for Costco members who buy or lease certain fully electric or plug-in hybrid models from Volvo, Polestar, Chevrolet and Cadillac models. The most significant discount is offered for the 2024 Polestar 2, which has a base MSRP of $49,990. You can get it for $2,000 off. This discount cumulates with any other incentives you may have as a Costco member, so the savings could be even greater.



