Court Finds Virginia Police Ignored Data Privacy Laws When Sharing License Plate Reader Data

The state of Virginia passed a law in July last year to regulate the way police use data from Automatic License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras. However, a state report confirms that the police have not been following the guidelines that specify with whom the data must be shared and for how long it can remain with the agency. The law clearly explains that police can share the ALPR data with no other body apart from Virginia law enforcement agencies, the Commonwealth’s Attorneys, a criminal defendant or their counsel, or their ALPR vendor. It can also be shared based on a court order or to alert the public in emergencies. It prohibits data sharing with out-of-state or federal agencies.



