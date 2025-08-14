Crash Footage Shows Mustang Mach-E Going Rogue As Driver Prays

An unusual and unsettling crash involving a Ford Mustang Mach-E unfolded yesterday in the San Francisco Bay Area. Captured on video by a nearby driver, the electric crossover was seen speeding down the highway while scraping along the side wall, just moments before colliding with another vehicle at an entrance ramp.

The footage, recorded by a commuter heading to work in San Carlos, shows a green Mach-E with its hazard lights flashing, grinding against the wall. Inside, the driver appears alert but has both hands raised and off the wheel, seemingly in a state of distress or prayer.