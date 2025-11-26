Customers Reject Abarth EVs - Sub Brand Considers Returning To It's ICE Roots

Abarth currently sells electric cars only, having discontinued the petrol-powered 595 and 695 in August 2024 – when the previous-generation Fiat 500 that they were based on was also retired. But customer feedback to the Abarth 500e and 600e has prompted the brand to reconsider its strategy: “The Abarth [customer] wants a combustion engine not only for the power but because Abarth customers fundamentally buy the car and then modify it with their own hands,” said Gaetano Thorel. “On the electric one you cannot, so for them it’s a limitation – they cannot put their hands on the engine and fuel, and that’s why the Abarth club are not very happy with us.”



Read Article