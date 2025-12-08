Cybertruck Fails On The Rubicon Trail And Has Been Sitting There For Days

Agent009 submitted on 8/12/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:04 AM

Views : 1,320 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It might be one of the nation’s most popular four-wheeling trails, but the Rubicon in California ain’t easy. The 22-mile route that snakes through the Sierra Nevada is the de facto proving grounds for any manufacturer who wants people to know their rig is tough enough. As far as I know, Tesla never tried it with the Cybertruck, but one owner did last week with arguably predictable results. It’s been stuck, broken down on Cadillac Hill, since Friday—and a tipster I spoke with said it’s still there today.
 
This particular Tesla pickup is kitted out by Cybertruck Co., and in all fairness, it’s one of the more dedicated off-road Cybertrucks I’ve seen. You can tell by the photos that it wears upgraded bumpers front and rear, a 12,000-pound winch, rock sliders, and all the overland camping equipment you’d expect. It’s still far from a rock-crawling buggy, of course, and we’ve seen how much trouble stock Cybertrucks have on even modest obstacles.


Read Article


Cybertruck Fails On The Rubicon Trail And Has Been Sitting There For Days

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)