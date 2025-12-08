Cybertruck Fails On The Rubicon Trail And Has Been Sitting There For Days

It might be one of the nation’s most popular four-wheeling trails, but the Rubicon in California ain’t easy. The 22-mile route that snakes through the Sierra Nevada is the de facto proving grounds for any manufacturer who wants people to know their rig is tough enough. As far as I know, Tesla never tried it with the Cybertruck, but one owner did last week with arguably predictable results. It’s been stuck, broken down on Cadillac Hill, since Friday—and a tipster I spoke with said it’s still there today. This particular Tesla pickup is kitted out by Cybertruck Co., and in all fairness, it’s one of the more dedicated off-road Cybertrucks I’ve seen. You can tell by the photos that it wears upgraded bumpers front and rear, a 12,000-pound winch, rock sliders, and all the overland camping equipment you’d expect. It’s still far from a rock-crawling buggy, of course, and we’ve seen how much trouble stock Cybertrucks have on even modest obstacles.



