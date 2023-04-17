DEBUT: NEW Lincoln NAUTILUS DEBUTS WITH REIMAGINED INTERIOR

Lincoln’s newest SUV – the all-new 2024 Nautilus® – debuted today, with evolved design, an available hybrid powertrain, and new connected features including Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free highway driver-assist technology that will elevate the immersive, in-cabin experience for clients.



The Lincoln brand is elevating the notion of sanctuary with its next-generation midsize luxury SUV. A distinctive and commanding exterior design evolves the face of Nautilus, while the reimagined interior maximizes space and gives clients a sense of tranquility with the help of new, connected experiences. Inside, the Nautilus showcases a flowing, horizontal instrument panel integrated into the immersive display – the largest in its class1 – introducing new levels of connectivity and personalization.



“For more than a century, Lincoln has been recognized for its exquisite design and craftsmanship, and as we look ahead to the future, we reimagined the cabin experience and what the sanctuary can become for our clients,” said Dianne Craig, president, Lincoln. “The 2024 Nautilus will elevate our portfolio and offer our global clients an all-new, compelling SUV with connected experiences and features that make it just as fun to drive as it is to relax in.”















A reimagined interior that combines tech with luxury



The Nautilus was designed and engineered for the brand’s younger, global customers, offering them choices in technology, design and powertrains based on their needs and lifestyles – progressing the brand’s design to a more dynamic, digital space.



The reimagined cabin incorporates new ambient lighting along with crystal-inspired details throughout the vehicle that capture the essence of seeing sun reflected on water – a piano key shifter, instrument panel toggles and audio knob that shimmer. Nautilus awakens with a new Lincoln Embrace beginning at the center of the new display, flowing out into the front and rear door panels. A flat-top steering wheel allows clients to see over, not through the wheel, giving an overall effect of comfortable openness and a sense of freedom.



The all-new Lincoln Nautilus SUV takes sanctuary into the connected future, designed to help clients recharge, with features that craft an entirely new sensory experience that will immerse you in rejuvenating power of sight, sound, touch and scent.

Introducing a new in-vehicle digital experience2, Nautilus allows clients to create their own sanctuary – beginning at the center touchscreen and extending up and out into the main display. The new display spans the entire dash and can be personalized to meet driver needs – raising the preferred information of their choice to help keep their eyes up and on the road.



Lincoln Rejuvenate, a stationary experience, orchestrates specially curated sensory experiences tied to lighting, screen visuals, personal preferences such as seating position and massage options – allowing clients to recharge. A symphonic orchestration with crisp, high-resolution animations on the displays creates an immersive digital sanctuary based on different moods.



Available as part of Lincoln Rejuvenate and as a standalone feature, the Nautilus will offer the brand’s specially curated digital scents for the cabin. Three scent cartridges which are housed in the center armrest are included – Mystic Forest, an earthy blend with woody, rich notes of patchouli, Ozonic Azure, a crisp blend of aromatic patchouli and traces of bright violet and Violet Cashmere, exotic white florals and trusted violet that are crisp and refined as fresh linen. Clients can choose from three levels of scent through options in the center screen.







The new in-vehicle digital experience brings enhanced levels of customization – making navigation and music even more effortless. Clients will also be able to enable Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® features through wireless connections3. Alexa Built-in makes it easy to control Nautilus features and smart home devices with the same voice commands clients are using at home4. While stationary, clients can boost productivity with calendar and route planning.



On the road, Nautilus brings the most standard Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities and is among the first vehicles in its class with an available hands-free highway driving feature5 giving drivers additional comfort and confidence when in traffic or on long journeys. Building on the top active driving assistance system rating from Consumer Reports for the first version of BlueCruise, the Nautilus launches with Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 that makes hands-free driving even better with new features and system improvements to create more of a human-like driving feel.







Lane Change Assist enables the Nautilus to perform a hands-free lane change when requested by the driver tapping the turn signal, and it can even suggest if a lane change would be beneficial when following slow-moving traffic. With the new In-Lane Repositioning ability, the hands-free highway driving experience feels more natural due to keeping the vehicle in its lane while subtly shifting position away from vehicles in adjacent lanes – especially helpful when next to bigger vehicles such as semis. BlueCruise is now equipped on 193,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles in North America and customers have accumulated more than 64 million hands-free miles driven with the technology.



Over-the-air6 software updates are designed to help make Lincoln Nautilus better over time with new and enhanced features through its 5G network capability7, delivering ultra-fast internet connection to Nautilus to power up additional entertainment experiences.



Outside, Nautilus features a dynamic, new exterior and all-new LED headlamps, available H2 Pixel Headlamps as well as all-new LED taillamps with animation. The new signature lighting elements represent the brand’s lighting vision for the future, reinforcing and connecting the lit Lincoln star and signature front light bar.



And with an evolved face, the new Nautilus has a bold, commanding exterior design, as signature lighting features flow out from the lit Lincoln star to the front light bar. Nautilus features a new, signature grille that is hand-crafted with attention to detail.



A nod to the future of luxurious travel



The all-new Nautilus will offer clients the choice of two powertrains for their lifestyles – a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as well as a hybrid powertrain. The standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with targeted 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque8 is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new 2.0-liter engine with standard all-wheel drive has light weighting benefits which will result in maximized fuel economy over the prior model year.



As hybrid powertrain options grow in popularity, Nautilus will offer a 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid engine (HEV) available on all trim levels and is targeted to achieve a total system horsepower of 3109. The new 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid engine will be mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission with a 100kW electric motor10.



For the signature gliding drive, the Nautilus is equipped with adaptive suspension and a suite of sensors that constantly monitor vehicle motion, body movement, steering, acceleration, and braking activities. Additionally, Nautilus features five standard drive modes – normal, conserve, excite, slippery and deep conditions – each one fully integrated so clients can effortlessly select the mode.



Luxurious craftsmanship for a personalized journey



Designers have created a graceful, flowing style that maximizes space for occupants – utilizing luxurious materials and providing more options for clients to personalize their Nautilus.



In addition to the available four signature exterior body colors – Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther, the all-new 2024 Nautilus introduces three new available interior color themes:



* Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray, a fresh take on a core offering that enhances the feeling of spaciousness

* Smoked Truffle, a two-tone neutral but warm theme that provides an interior space that is cozy and calm

* Black Onyx and Allura Blue, offered as a Reserve model theme, creating interest through a subtle interplay of colors while offering a distinct and refined theme that advances the expression of Lincoln



The Jet Appearance Package, which is available on all trims, includes two-tone paint, available high gloss-black 22-inch wheels, an exclusive interior environment, and anodized black exterior elements. The package offers a sleeker and more dynamic look – another way for clients to personalize their Nautilus. The exclusive Black Onyx Sport interior features a Copper Code aluminum applique, which is enhanced by Dusted Copper accent stitching throughout.



For the ultimate in Lincoln luxury, Nautilus will offer a new, exclusive Lincoln Black Label theme11 – Redwood – in addition to the popular Chalet theme. Redwood mimics the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest, with a tree-inspired motif.



From rich textures to immersive audio, Nautilus will offer the award-winning available Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System which features 28 speakers that envelop each occupant in rich, precise, and multidimensional sound. Paired with the available 24-Way Perfect Position Driver and Passenger Seats, the all-new Nautilus creates a concert-like experience on the road.



The all-new global Nautilus will arrive in North America showrooms in early 2024.









