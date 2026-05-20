DOJ And Elon Musk Join Forces To Sue Colorado Over Woke AI Laws That Encourage Discrimination

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:33:36 AM

Views : 374 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.theguardian.com

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This April, the US Department of Justice joined Elon Musk’s xAI in suing the state of Colorado to kill its AI anti-discrimination law.
 
When the federal government sides with a billionaire against a state trying to protect its residents from AI discrimination, that’s not only a Colorado story. That’s everyone’s story.
 
The justice department’s lawsuit is part of a coordinated federal effort to reframe AI consumer protections as ideological overreach. In July 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order on “preventing woke AI”, equating bias mitigation measures to a leftist “woke” agenda that suppresses free speech and truth. The federal National Policy Framework launched in March included a push to pre-empt state laws on AI, with Colorado’s law targeted. The justice department’s intervention in Colorado marks the first time the federal government has sought to intervene in a lawsuit challenging a state AI law.


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DOJ And Elon Musk Join Forces To Sue Colorado Over Woke AI Laws That Encourage Discrimination

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