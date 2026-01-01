DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK! Thought The RAM TRX Was FINITO? 777 Reasons You'd You Would Be Wrong!

The Ram 1500 TRX roared onto the scene in 2021, instantly claiming the title of the fastest and most powerful production gas pickup truck. After a brief hiatus, it's back for 2027 with even more fury, reclaiming its crown in the half-ton segment.



Reviving the legendary supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8—fresh off the 5.7-liter HEMI's return to the Ram lineup—the 2027 SRT TRX delivers a staggering 777 horsepower and 680 lb.-ft. of torque. That's a commanding lead over rivals, surpassing the nearest competitor by 57 horsepower and 40 lb.-ft.

Power flows through a reinforced TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time active transfer case, ensuring relentless four-wheel-drive grip. With Launch Control activated, the TRX explodes from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, reaching a class-leading top speed of 118 mph.



Built wider and taller for dominance on and off-road, the SRT-badged TRX features advanced Bilstein adaptive shocks, 35-inch tires, and luxurious appointments like a massive touchscreen and premium audio. Arriving in late 2026 starting around $102,000, this super truck isn't just a comeback—it's a statement of unchallenged supremacy.

















