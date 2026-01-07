Data Reveals 20% Of You Are Spending Over $1,000 A Month For A Car

New-vehicle financing trends in Q4 2025 capped a year marked by persistent affordability challenges, with several key auto financing metrics hitting new records, according to the latest analysis from Edmunds. Edmunds' Q4 2025 data on financed vehicle purchases shows: More car shoppers are opting into $1,000+ monthly payments than ever before. The share of new-car buyers committing to monthly payments of $1,000 or more reached a record high of 20.3% of all financed new-vehicle purchases in Q4 2025, up from 19.1% in Q3 2025 and 18.9% in Q4 2024. Used-vehicle buyers also reached a new record, with 6.3% committing to $1,000+ monthly payments during the quarter, compared to 6.1% in Q3 2025 and 5.4% in Q4 2024.



