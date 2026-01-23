Dealers Claim Stellantis Vehicles Are Too Boring

Mere months before Carlos Tavares resigned, the U.S. Stellantis National Dealer Council (NDC) sent a strongly worded letter to the then-CEO, accusing him of nothing short of a “disaster” and the “rapid degradation” of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler. Stellantis quickly fired back, arguing that sending “public personal attacks” against the CEO would solve nothing.

Although Tavares has been gone for a little over a year, his shadow still lingers over U.S. dealers. In an interview with Automotive News, NDC chairman Sean Hogan spoke candidly about the previous leadership, claiming the former CEO had the wrong vision for the automotive giant by removing excitement while slashing costs wherever possible: