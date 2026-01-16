December Car Sales Push Average Transaction Price To Highest Point Ever

In the continuining sage of "Everything is Too Expensive" news, the average new-car transaction price hit a record high in December of 2025. According to Cox Automotive, car buyers paid an average price of $50,326 to get their new ride off the dealer lot.
 
That figure represents a 1.1 percent jump from November and a 0.8 percent year-over-year rise. The average MSRP also climbed to a record $52,627 in December. In fact, the average MSRP has remained above $50,000 for the last eight months in a row.


