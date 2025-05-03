Despite $60 Million Contract, Buffalo Bills Receiver Khalil Shakir Still Drives His Subaru

The Buffalo Bills lost out on a trip to the Super Bowl, but wide receiver Khalil Shakir recently signed a four-year contract that is said to be worth up to $60.2 million. That’s a lot of dough, but Shakir isn’t planning to splurge on a Bentley, Lamborghini or Rolls-Royce. Quite the opposite as he has a 2021 Subaru and plans on keeping it. Speaking during a recent press conference, Shakir said “I’ll put myself on blast a little bit, but I drive a Subaru.” He went on to say other players make fun about what he drives and one even joked, ‘Congrats, now you can get yourself another car.’



