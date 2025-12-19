Did Ford Kill The F-150 Lightning Too Early?

Ford confirmed the F-150 Lightning will get a second generation, but the all-electric truck, as we knew it, is dead. Ford is reinventing the pickup as an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV). So, it should have a smaller battery with less EV range, supplemented by a gasoline engine to charge the battery. Ford hasn't released full specs, but the brand is promising more than 700 miles of total range. This news is not too surprising. Ford wasn't selling that many F-150 Lightnings. Even with the surge in EV sales pre-tax-credit elimination, Ford had sold a little over 23,000 through Q3 in 2025, and Ford was losing money on the F-150 Lightnings it did sell. Losing the tax credit made the F-150 Lightning less affordable. Losing emissions fines negated the benefit the F-150 Lightning provided for the lineup.



