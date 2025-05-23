Do ANY SEDANS Still Turn Your Head Or Make You LUST To Buy One? And Which STILL Interest YOU In 2025?

Sedans in 2025: are they still turning heads, or have they faded into the background? With SUVs and trucks hogging the spotlight, it’s worth asking—do sedans still have that magic for you? If any, which ones make you pause? The automotive world’s shifted hard. Crossovers are the go-to for families, and electric vehicles are the shiny new toys. But sedans? They’re hanging in there, fighting to prove they’re more than just practical commuters. Some come with razor-sharp handling, others with plush interiors that rival luxury suites. There are gas-powered holdouts with soulful engines, hybrids blending efficiency with pep, and electric sedans that launch like rockets. Sedans still offer that low-slung, connected-to-the-road feel you can’t get from a taller ride. So, what’s the draw for you? Is it the way they carve up a twisty road, sip fuel, or just look damn good parked in your driveway? Maybe you love the tech—infotainment systems that feel like sci-fi or driver assists that practically read your mind. Or perhaps it’s the vibe: sleek, understated, not trying to be a hulking status symbol. But let’s not kid ourselves—the sedan’s heyday feels like ancient history. Many brands have ditched them for boxier, trendier options. So, why stick with a sedan? What’s keeping you hooked, if anything? Are there models out there that still quicken your pulse, or have you written them off for SUVs or EV hatches? I’m dying to know: which sedans in 2025 still spark joy for you? Maybe it’s a sporty four-door that screams performance, a budget-friendly cruiser with surprising charm, or a luxury sedan that’s basically a rolling spa. What makes them stand out in a sea of crossovers? And if you’re done with sedans, tell me why—what pushed you away? The comment section’s open, and I want your takes. Let’s figure out if sedans still have a place in this SUV-obsessed world or if they’re just relics of a bygone era. Come on, spill it—what sedans, if any, are still interesting to you in 2025?



And if you are thinking of buying, WHICH will win your $$$?



Your opinion’s the real story here.



