Dodge Puts $299 A Month Lease Deal On New Charger Daytona EV

Dodge has been rolling out the new Charger Daytona to dealerships for a few weeks now, eager to see how the market responds to its first ever fully electric model. So far, it looks like dealers are already slashing prices, with some knocking tens of thousands off MSRP just to move these cars. And now, Dodge itself is stepping in with some surprisingly aggressive lease deals. The company just introduced a new leasing offer that starts as low as $299 per month, as Stellantis confirmed to Carscoops. That price applies to the base 496 hp Charger Daytona R/T AWD on a 24-month lease with $4,579 down, based on an MSRP of $59,595, though mileage is capped at a modest 7,500 miles per year. When you crunch the numbers, the effective cost comes out to $500 per month before taxes and delivery fees.



Read Article