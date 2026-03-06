Dodge Wants To Build A Charger Police Pursuit Model

Just about every single person with access to the internet has seen a Dodge Charger police car either ram, spin-out, or otherwise chase down baddies trying to escape the long arm of the law. The Dodge Charger Pursuit took the already stout Charger platform and, as the Blues Brothers might say, added a cop motor, cop tires, cop suspension, cop shocks, the whole bit. For the entire modern Charger era, starting in 2006, Dodge built a Charger Pursuit for police agencies. Using either the venerable 3.6-liter V6 or the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, it served until the seventh-generation Charger ended production in 2023. Now that Dodge finally has the four-door Charger Sixpack in production, will police get something new to upgrade their old Charger fleet?



