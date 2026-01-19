Does Dodge Have A Future, Or Will It Simply Fade Away?

From the outside, it looks like Dodge is sabotaging itself from the inside. The automaker was left without the HEMI, steered toward an electrification that nobody asked for, and now, its second best-selling model in 2025 is getting discontinued. So how can Stellantis save Dodge? Does it even want to save it?

Dodge looks like Stellantis' money pit right now. Every single model finished last year with major sales drops. Only the Durango SUV somehow managed to keep its head above water.